5 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $449,900

Beautiful well maintained 5 BR, 4.5 BA home in Rehobeth Schools, Living rm w/fireplace, Den, Formal DR w/coffered ceiling, Kitchen w/stainless app., huge pantry, 2 Master BR's, Laundry upstairs & downstairs, private deck off upstairs Master BR, covered front porch, lg covered patio and a lg fenced in backyard, upgrades include new metal roof 2020, exterior repainted in 2022, new carpet 2021, new appl include double ovens, dishwasher & microwave, beautiful landscaping w/uplighting

