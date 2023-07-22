Southern living at its best! This lovely two story home in the serene neighborhood of Slocomb invites you to enjoy your morning coffee on the wrap around porch! Or on the screened back porch! This spacious open floor plan laid out for a comfortable living space opens up to a Grand ceiling to the 2nd floor. A walk in pantry, oversized laundry room w mud sink and folding counter. Master Suite downstairs has a soaking tub, double vanities and a walk in closet. 4 bedrooms are upstairs with two full baths. An attached storage to the Portico for easy access. There is a 24x36 metal roofed covering to park your RV or Boat. A new well pump installed!
5 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $525,000
