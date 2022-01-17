6 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $475,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Awestruck with the curb appeal at first glance, just wait to view the many attributes of this country style luxury charmer. Spacious wrap-around porch and a relaxing inground pool. Improvements incl: vinyl siding, roof, enclosed carport to garage, (2)HVACs, several insulated windows, flooring, pool liner, pump & sand filter. Updated kitchen w/breakfast area, M/bath with walk-in tile shower. Formal dining room, spacious living room. Approx. 300 SF sunroom overlooking pool, not included in SF.

