6 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $499,000

Awestruck with the curb appeal at first glance, just wait to view the many attributes of this country style luxury charmer. Spacious wrap-around porch and a relaxing inground pool. Improvements incl: vinyl siding, roof, enclosed carport to garage, (2)HVACs, several insulated windows, flooring, pool liner, pump & sand filter. Updated kitchen w/breakfast area, M/bath with walk-in tile shower. Formal dining room, spacious living room. Approx. 300 SF sunroom overlooking pool, not included in SF.