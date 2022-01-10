 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $499,000

Awestruck with the curb appeal at first glance, just wait to view the many attributes of this country style luxury charmer. Spacious wrap-around porch and a relaxing inground pool. Improvements incl: vinyl siding, roof, enclosed carport to garage, (2)HVACs, several insulated windows, flooring, pool liner, pump & sand filter. Updated kitchen w/breakfast area, M/bath with walk-in tile shower. Formal dining room, spacious living room. Approx. 300 SF sunroom overlooking pool, not included in SF.

