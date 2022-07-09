6 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $884,900

All appliances are smart stainless steel. The kitchen has a large island with a granite countertop. There are 6 bedrooms (2 are downstairs, with a balcony), and 4 are upstairs. Two out of the three, and half bathrooms are downstairs. Inside the screened in porch is a outdoor kitchen. There is a 3 car detached garage that can be enclosed for a party barn, or mother in law suite. All of the appliances, roof, HVAC are all less than a year old. The property sits on 7.5 acres.