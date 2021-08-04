6 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $2,700,000

AMAZING home built by Omega Builders 11,000 sq. ft. heated & cooled & 13,000 sq. ft. under roof. 2 story cathedral ceilings, amazing foyer, library, large DR, huge kit.w/dbl ovens, gas cooktop, built in refrigerator& freezer, formal LR, den off of kit. a spa-like master suite, 2 other bedrooms down w/ full baths & huge walk-in closets. Upstairs features: 3 BR each w/ their own bath & walk-in closets, huge bonus room & a 20-person theater room. Outdoor living at its finest. See list of amenities