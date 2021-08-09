6 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $2,750,000

Exquisite custom home on 3.5 acres in the heart of the Garden District. Mahogany floors t/o - lead to stunning kitchen featuring Viking appliances & marble countertops- butler's pantry, sep dining room and spacious library. Large master suite features bathroom w/ separate CT shower & tub. His & hers closets and sinks. Four more bedrooms upstairs w/ own bath. Theater & game room upstairs. Perfect outdoor entertaining spot w/ fireplace and built in kitchen. Four car garage -one being used a