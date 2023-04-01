Overlooking a large pond situated on 2.56 acres, this stunning 7 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is situated in a prime location and offers the perfect combination of luxury and comfort. The grand entryway opens up to a spacious living room with luxury vinyl plank floors, high ceilings, large windows, and plenty of natural light. An open living concept features a large dining space just off the kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample storage space. The main floor also features half bath for added convenience of guests. There is an in-law suite with a private bathroom, and a connecting bathroom between the other two bedrooms downstairs. The garage features a dog shower as well. The primary suite is luxurious featuring a walk-in closet with an island and vanity, and private spa-like bath complete with separate soaking tub and shower. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs that share a full bathroom, as well as a large bonus room that could be another bedroom if a closet was added. *Please do not go on the property without an appointment. This is a private shared drive. An HOA is not established yet, but will be established and require dues to keep up gate, front entrance, well fed pond, and shared private road.*