6 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $837,500

6 BR 4 BA main house w/att. garage on lg. lot filled w/pecan trees and pool house. Marble and hardwood on main floor with granite counters. Master suite has his/hers closets, private study, double vanities and bidet. Custom wood built ins w/bookcases and ladder. 4 spacious BR on 2nd floor with walk in closets and 2 jack and jill BA, a flex room, 2 walk in attics. 3rd floor is a 700 sq ft private suite with full BA. Pool house has lg. BR, kitchen, bath, living room and laundry.

