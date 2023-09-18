Beautiful brick, one owner 6 br, 5.5 ba home in the upscale neighborhood of Bocage, in West Dothan, if your looking for elegance & space then this is it, this home offers a grand entrance into a foyer with marble floors, beautiful wrought iron stairway, the room to the left can be used as a den, office or to showcase a beautiful piano, etc, lg dining room spacious enough to accommodate large furniture, there are gorgeous Swarovski Crystal Chandeliers in the dining room, foyer & formal living room, nice spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets & granite countertops, all appliances including the washer/dryer stay, lg grand room with a gas fireplace that leads out to a spacious sunroom, this home has 2 master suites on the main floor, main master is quite large, with his/her sep. closets, each master bath has a sep. tiled shower, jacuzzi whirlpool tub & water closet, there is a half bath downstairs as well, just off the kitchen is a very lg pantry, laundry room has spiral stairs that leads up to the bonus room that has a full bath, there is a 3 car garage, the floors in the kitchen, foyer & master bath are marble, the laundry & 2nd master bath are tile, the remainder of the floors on the main level are wood, 3 of the bedrooms upstairs & bonus room are carpet, there are 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs, the back patio is laid out with brick pavers, this home has beautiful landscaping, roof is approx 7-8 yrs old, upstairs HVAC Aug 2022, downstairs HVAC newer but not sure on date,