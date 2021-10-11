Versatile and expansive, the Manchester plan offers a unique package with two master suites, one on each level, for an abundance of needs. Architectural details abound from the towering two story foyer to the granite desk area in the keeping room, to the elegant formal dining room featuring coffered ceiling. Entertain in style and prepare a huge spread for any number of guests from the spacious gourmet kitchen with granite work island, custom cabinetry, and generously sized walk-in pantry. Space galore on the second floor with three large bedrooms, the additional master bedroom, and a bonus room that is unsurpassed embellishing enough floor space for massive furniture, as well as a pool/game table. Variety of uses of the huge rear covered patio make this home even more comfortable and desirable.
6 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $478,899
