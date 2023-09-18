This is a timeless beauty sitting on .87 acres in Newton with 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3410sqft. Built by its one and only owners in 1958, this home has been loved and well maintained. Included in sqft is a mother-in-law suite with its own kitchenette, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and private exterior entrance. Exquisite mouldings and built-ins are throughout the home and the formal living room begs you to sit and stay a while. The gorgeous dining room is perfect for entertaining or host your guests on the large brick-paver patio. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs provide ample space for large families! This home features a rare 3-car carport with fantastic attached storage/work space. The lush yard is well established with massive boxwoods and shade-giving pecan trees. They do not build homes like this anymore! Now, you have the opportunity to share in the story of this endearing and unique property.