6th Annual Optimist Club of Jackson County Car Show set for March 12

The Optimist Club of Jackson County is holding its 6th annual car show on Saturday, March 12, at Citizens Lodge in Marianna.

Last year, there were more than 80 cars and almost 20 vendors; there are currently 25 vendors signed up, with more food vendors than ever before, and vendors can sign up through Saturday morning.

In addition to cars and local vendors, there will be live entertainment from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Vehicle registration is 8-11 a.m., vendors will be ready to sell by 10 a.m., and car show winners will be announced beginning at 2 p.m.

“This car show is our club’s big fundraiser, and it’s always a lot of fun,” said Karen Watson, Fundraising Chair.

“It’s a huge effort that takes cooperation and hard work from the entire club, and of course the support of Jackson County’s awesome businesses is what makes the biggest impact on our finances. We have more than 50 local business sponsors this year, including our Gold Sponsors: 1001 Uses, Beef ‘O’Brady’s, Jackson County Teachers Credit Union, Marianna Toyota, and The Oaks Restaurant.”