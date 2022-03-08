6th Annual Optimist Club of Jackson County Car Show set for March 12

The Optimist Club of Jackson County is holding its 6th annual car show on Saturday, March 12, at Citizens Lodge in Marianna.
Last year, there were more than 80 cars and almost 20 vendors; there are currently 25 vendors signed up, with more food vendors than ever before, and vendors can sign up through Saturday morning.
In addition to cars and local vendors, there will be live entertainment from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Vehicle registration is 8-11 a.m., vendors will be ready to sell by 10 a.m., and car show winners will be announced beginning at 2 p.m.
“This car show is our club’s big fundraiser, and it’s always a lot of fun,” said Karen Watson, Fundraising Chair.
“It’s a huge effort that takes cooperation and hard work from the entire club, and of course the support of Jackson County’s awesome businesses is what makes the biggest impact on our finances. We have more than 50 local business sponsors this year, including our Gold Sponsors: 1001 Uses, Beef ‘O’Brady’s, Jackson County Teachers Credit Union, Marianna Toyota, and The Oaks Restaurant.”
“Thanks to the money we raise at the car show, we continue to increase funding for our recurring activities, like our essay contest and college scholarships,” Club President Lisa Gilbertsen said. “Every one of our members has a heart to help kids, and we’re constantly looking for more ways to be involved in bettering the lives of the children of Jackson County and making a positive impact on our community.”
The Optimist Club of Jackson County has been active in the community since 1989. Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at noon at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna. Anyone interested in joining the club can attend to meet the club members and find out more.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations, with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call 314-371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.