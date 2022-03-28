 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

7 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $1,395,000

  • Updated
7 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $1,395,000

Mediterranean style home located in Bocage featuring every amenity imaginable. Putting green, 500 gallon saltwater fish tank, H&C salt water pool, gun safe, gourmet kitchen with a pizza oven, formal living and dining rooms, home theatre with mini kitchen, fitness room, sauna and H&C rec space. The master suite features a walk-in wardrobe, separate tub and steam shower. Large verandas overlook the lush landscape and pool. The lower level of the home can be used as an apartment or a in-law suite.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two brothers choose Marianna

Two brothers choose Marianna

I often find it fascinating how people from all over the world come to live in Marianna. John and Daniel Udochi are no different.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert