7 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $1,395,000

Mediterranean style home located in Bocage featuring every amenity imaginable. Putting green, 500 gallon saltwater fish tank, H&C salt water pool, gun safe, gourmet kitchen with a pizza oven, formal living and dining rooms, home theatre with mini kitchen, fitness room, sauna and H&C rec space. The master suite features a walk-in wardrobe, separate tub and steam shower. Large verandas overlook the lush landscape and pool. The lower level of the home can be used as an apartment or a in-law suite.