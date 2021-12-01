7 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $3,200,000

Absolutely stunning home with over 250 acres! The cupola above the fourth floor has a wrap around porch with panoramic views and glass flooring to let light in from grand staircase. two master suites, one on bottom floor and one on the 4th floor . Third floor which is the kids floor has four bedrooms and each have their on bathroom and laundry area with washer and dryer hookups. Second floor is main living space. Basement has a bedroom and plumbed for kitchen, safe room and more