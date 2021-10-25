Large family home in the garden district. Family room, grand room, separate dining room, separate breakfast room, three large bedrooms downstairs downstairs, four large bedrooms upstairs. Sale is subject to short sale approval.
7 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $450,000
