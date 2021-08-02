Beautiful executive style home in Dothan's most prestigious S/D. Perfect situation for the in laws or college aged child to live in guest house. Main house is 4200 sf w/ 4Br 3.5 BA. Guest house is 1958 sf complete with 3 BR/ 2.5 BA w/ stairlift to 2nd floor. Both are loaded with amenities to include granite counter tops, hdwd floors, 3 car garage. Main house features huge bonus room w/ full bath, large office, sep dining area, kitchen w/ dbl ovens, granite and SS appiances.
7 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $939,900
