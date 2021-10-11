Fabulously designed starting with the covered porch entryway, leading into the spacious foyer adjacent to the large dining room with coffered ceiling and an additional first floor bedroom with bath, the Ellington plan is a must see. Walk past the stairwell into the kitchen with an offset breakfast area and marvel at the luxurious built in appliances and large walk in pantry. Before heading to the master suite adjacent to the kitchen be sure to take note of the large great room with its natural gas fireplace. In the master suite you will find your dream master bathroom equipped with separate his and her granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. The walk in closet is large enough for his and her wardrobes with room to spare. Upstairs you will find five additional spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets. You will also find an oversized loft area great for entertaining. This layout is perfect for a growing or large family lifestyle.
7 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $458,499
