Fabulously designed starting with the covered porch entryway, leading into the spacious foyer adjacent to the large dining room with coffered ceiling and an additional first floor bedroom with bath, the Ellington plan is a must see. Walk past the stairwell into the kitchen with an offset breakfast area and marvel at the luxurious built in appliances and large walk in pantry. Before heading to the master suite adjacent to the kitchen be sure to take note of the large great room with its natural gas fireplace. In the master suite you will find your dream master bathroom equipped with separate his and her granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. The walk in closet is large enough for his and her wardrobes with room to spare. Upstairs you will find five additional spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets. You will also find an oversized loft area great for entertaining. This layout is perfect for a growing or large family lifestyle.
7 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $458,699
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two separate Thursday accidents claimed the lives of a 66-year-old Elba man and a 60-year-old Eufaula man.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Officer reports the arrest of Chipley woman Sharmin Corbin, 46, on multiple charges in a case that originated …
- Updated
Area law enforcement agencies continue to investigate a vehicle accident that claimed the life of an Enterprise woman and a separate shooting …
- Updated
In a battle of Class 2A heavyweights, No. 5 ranked Elba downed No. 4 Ariton 41-25 at Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field in Elba on Friday night.
- Updated
ELBA—An Elba High School secretary was arrested by police on allegations she had a sexual relationship with a student.
- Updated
New attorneys for a former Wallace Community College instructor jailed for sex crimes involving a child filed motion requesting bond reduction…
- Updated
Social or financial issues within a student’s family can create obstacles to getting a good education.
- Updated
Pedestrians walking along Foster Street can now see the beginning of preparations for Ice & Lights, Dothan’s first-ever ice skating rink.
- Updated
Two members of health care authority that governs Southeast Health were not reappointed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Houston County Commission.
- Updated
A group of landowners near Dothan’s recently-reopened landfill won a legal battle in their years-long fight to stop the city from operating th…