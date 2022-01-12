Fabulously designed starting with the covered porch entryway, leading into the spacious foyer adjacent to the large dining room with coffered ceiling and an additional first floor bedroom with bath, the Ellington plan is a must see. Walk past the stairwell into the kitchen with an offset breakfast area and marvel at the luxurious built in appliances and large walk in pantry. Before heading to the master suite adjacent to the kitchen be sure to take note of the large great room with its natural gas fireplace. In the master suite you will find your dream master bathroom equipped with separate his and her granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. The walk in closet is large enough for his and her wardrobes with room to spare. Upstairs you will find five additional spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets. You will also find an oversized loft area great for entertaining. This layout is perfect for a growing or large family lifestyle.
7 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $488,799
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Marcus Henry was a hero to his younger brother, Mike Henry.
- Updated
Braxton Bradley, an 18-year-old student at Carroll High, got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday during a history class when University of Ala…
Emmanuel Henderson put the finishing touches on his prep legacy with another standout season this past fall at Geneva County.
- Updated
The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...
- Updated
Just a day after Dothan City Schools suspended bus transportation to several schools, the school system announced a swift move to fully remote…
- Updated
An Ashford man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a car wreck that left a 6-year-old with serious injuries.
- Updated
After a successful six-year tenure at Slocomb, RedTop head football coach Richard Tisdale is leaving the program because of family considerations.
- Updated
A former teacher from Ozark has pleaded not guilty to sex charges involving a minor.
- Updated
A Cottonwood woman is behind bars after her employer discovered she had allegedly embezzled more than $30,000.
- Updated
Q: What’s the story behind the Saliba Building, 129 S. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan?