7 Bedroom Home in Headland - $519,000

Beautiful home located in a gated community in Headland. 8 minutes from Dothan. Home features many updates new flooring, fresh paint. High ceilings, 3 car garage, spacious kitchen with cabinets galore. Walk in laundry room. Fantastic outdoor area includes outdoor kitchen with 20x40 In Ground Chlorine pool. This home is energy efficient with spray foam insulation, electric & gas, 2 Rannai Hot Water heaters.This home has so many more features.