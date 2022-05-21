7 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $299,000

The possibilities are endless with this unique opportunity located in Rehobeth school district. This property features 19.57 acres of unrestricted land, two mobile homes, two chicken houses, two wells, a detached concrete shop/loft apartment and multiple air-conditioned out buildings for storage or possible office space. The property features a creek running through eastern portion that feeds the fish pond. The main home is an open concept split floor plan with a spacious master suite and walk-in closets in every room. There is an egg room for the chicken houses with a bathroom and tons of storage/space. There would even be room for some pasture if you desire.