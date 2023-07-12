Been a dull week without Braves games to watch, but if these seemingly more frequent, streaming-only, pay-per-pitch broadcasts become the norm, we old-timers may have to get our baseball fix sniffing fielder’s gloves in retail stores.

Wilson A-2000 gloves/mitts have an amusing bouquet.

Doubtless, we’re at the mercy of Bally Sports and ESPN but if/when they get their financials straight, there’ll be few announcers/camera operators left for broadcasting.

Looking slightly ahead, as for sports commentators, fire ’em all and let viewers enjoy college bands at halftime this fall; won’t hurt to broadcast games without voices, except for stadium announcers we can plainly hear from all stadiums in the ever-expanding Southeastern Conference, currently home to schools in one of the 13 original U.S. states, plus 11 more.

Hmmm.

Hard to believe, Atlanta’s (60-29) pitching staff leads Major League Baseball in ERA, and its position players have homered in what is it, 26 consecutive games; and seven players are already in double figures in home runs.

But there’s still room for improvement.

Braves relievers have blown 13 saves amid talk of bringing last year’s closer and a 2023 All-Star, Kenley Jansen, who’ll turn 37 in September, back from Boston … but at a stiff price, like swapping Max Fried (29) for him as some gurus suggested.

Early this week came reports the southpaw is all but ready to come off the injured list, which also has last year’s 21-game winning starter Kyle Wright, plus relievers Dylan Lee, Tyler Matzek and Huscar Ynoa, on it.

That trade guesstimate is sorta like the long-ago wish some speculators had about the Red Sox trading left-handed hitter Ted Williams for Yankee Joe DiMaggio, whose right-handed bat was suitable for Fenway Park’s Green Monster.

Wouldn’t have been a fair trade; Williams played a decade after Joe D. retired.

Yankee Stadium’s right field fence would’ve favored Williams and spawned a comment that “Williams would break Babe Ruth’s homer total playing there.

Someone answered, “The wall didn’t help Lou Gehrig break it.”

Maybe in modern baseball, aimless trade talk is akin to arguing Truist Park’s mustard is too yellow.

Hmmm.

Atlanta’s third base coach Ron Washington and manager Brian Snitker get daily praise and not just from each other.

Apparently, they’re doing a lot of whatever it is they do very well.

In this era when analytic tendencies and projections rule baseball, it was still disappointing to recently see starting pitcher Kolby Allard pulled by Snit, leading, 3-1, with two on, two outs in the fourth inning, one out shy of Allard’s first win with the Braves since 2018.

One sorta odd puzzler on this year’s Atlanta squad is All-Star first-sacker Matt Olson, who leads the team in home runs (29), RBI’s (72), walks (54) and strikeouts (108).

Well, the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is about to start as these words are falling all over themselves to break free, and eight Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr., Orlando Arcia and Sean Murphy were voted starters, and Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and pitchers Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider, are decked out for the game.

A player who got five daily HoA All-Star votes was recently described on The Cold Wire as “an on-base machine” is Enterprise’s Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He’d look great as the Braves left-fielder.