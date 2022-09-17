A frigid, wet, day in March of 1968 at Claybank Creek

We’d seen him around town but didn’t know him, his wife or their four children by name when we spied them frolicking around their campsite one brisk early-March 1968 Saturday afternoon.

We’d run up on ’em while collecting bonfire materials for that night’s soiree on the banks of Claybank Creek, a well-crafted rite of passage during our Enterprise High School senior year.

They were nice, friendly folks but for some reason none of us introduced ourselves, so after we’d returned to our temporary corner of sandy paradise, we referred to him as “Tuhseenin.”

That’s not a tribal name, like Yancy Derringer’s TV sidekick, “Pa-hoo Ka-te-wah,” (“Wolf Who Stands in Water”) nobly portrayed by Bob Cannon’s favorite actor who isn’t Mantan Moreland, the unforgettable X Brands.

No, “Tuhseenin” (“Man who makes up words”), got his name from his farewell to us around 2 p.m. that day.

“See ya.”

“Well, good, then, fellers; we’ll see y’all back out hyur ‘tuhseenin,’ ‘bout dark,” he’d said.

It was truly cold that March e’enin’ and a dip in the creek certainly wasn’t on your scribe’s agenda.

Really, all we’d planned was spooning with our true loves, staying warm by a roaring fire, enjoying being teenagers soon to step out into the world.

Graduation was two months away, and the Vietnam War’s Tet Offensive was reality, and two of us were enthralled with the “Vietnamese Squat” shown on TV news nightly.

The “squat” may be yoga by now, but when we learned it, we’d squat down in “Yogi” position, like Yankee catcher Yogi Berra, and keep squatting until our haunches were an inch or two above hard ground.

Then, we’d drop our elbows inside our thighs, effectively avoiding detection, especially in darkened woods.

No one knows why we did it; no one knows why two guys in our couples-only group chose to VS after our girlfriends had scampered off in the opposite direction to do a little “squatting” of their own.

It was cold, remember?

But those girls always had to wee-wee.

Anyway, we two squatters eased away from the fire and into the first line of trees and, uh, squatted.

And squatted.

And squatted.

Waiting to scare our friend-girls.

Where were they, those beauties who called themselves, “The Women?”

Had something gotten them in mid-hover ... before they could successfully “squat”?

Was “Tuhseenin” an ax-murderer or perv who lured girls from prominent families and Fort Rucker to his family campsite and forced them to participate in pagan rituals, like marshmallow roasting?

Were “The Women,” gulp, dead?

One of us, Burns, finally rose, stretched, and strode toward where he’d last seen his “Woman.”

The other remained squatted.

Until both throbbing thighs were about to explode, then stood ... and immediately tumbled head over heels backwards ... plunging into an inky void, landing 20 feet below.

What’d happened?

Uh oh.

A heartbeat before surprising the frigid/deep Claybank Creek, a landing plan was developed: Prepare for the worst!

Feet-first entry.

SPLASH!

That water was COLD!

DEEP!

So, what happened?

Four frantic tries were needed for rescue from the creek; without a stout rope hastily borrowed from “Tuhseenin,” and his key leadership on site, it’d have taken more’n that.

Hmmm.

Oh yeah, thankfully, “The Women” found relief.

And your scribe’s rescuer said, “proud to hope y’all out tuhseenin” …