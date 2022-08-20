A Grand getaway fits the bill

POINT CLEAR – As you turn off U.S. 98 ALT and drive past the guard shack and through the gate, the first thing you’ll notice that isn’t one of the iconic sprawling live oaks is a sign stating that the speed limit on the grounds of the Grand Hotel is 6 mph. You’ll find yourself driving even more slowly, so you can soak up the surroundings.

For 175 years it’s been on the same pointed spot along Mobile Bay’s Eastern Shore, perched on a shark’s tooth of land reminiscent of the snapper throats served at Sunset Pointe. The hotel housed Civil War casualties as an impromptu hospital that stood sentinel over the fortified harbor, witnessing the destruction of the Union’s monitor Tecumseh and hearing Admiral Farragut cry “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!” steaming in to defeat the Confederates at Mobile Bay.

Along the brick baywalk a Civil War-era cannon points toward the bay, and each afternoon men in period uniforms blast a volley of cannonfire in remembrance of the hotel’s unique vantagepoint over a pivotal naval battle in Civil War history.

For 30 years or more, we’ve been going there for getaways, and the grounds have become as familiar as the back of my hand, despite some significant changes over time. In my memory, the wood-paneled lobby with its central fireplace was surrounded on three sides by elegant sitting areas: overstuffed brocaded antique sofas and chairs flanked by triangular end tables, on which sat ornate cloisonné lamps with velvet-sleeved electric cords. The wooden floors were covered by fringed Persian rugs, and a uniformed bellman with a specialized rake moved silently through the room ensuring that the fringes stayed straight. In the afternoons, one could enjoy coffee or tea in the lobby, served from polished urns, and graze from a selection of cookies and clotted cream.

We’ve usually stayed in the old main building, at least since the bungalows were razed to make way for a large swimming pool years ago. But this time around, there was a large convention taking place, and we wound up in one of the newer buildings down by the marina.

It was south Alabama in August, hotter’n hell, with Eastern Shore humidity to boot, pushing the heat index to 110 degrees.

“Remember, zero is your hero,” the lady at the desk said. “Just dial O, and one of the valet stand guys will come pick you up in a golf cart.”

When the time came for tea – cookies and coffee or tea – I dialed up a zero hero, who was waiting outside the door when we got downstairs. Something had his attention – a swarm of dragonflies. “Usually they follow mosquitoes,” the cart man said. “But we keep the grounds sprayed for mosquitoes, so I’m not sure what they’re after.”

You never know who you’ll see there on the grounds. Maybe some state government face card. Or someone more widely famous. The area around Point Clear has long drawn luminaries from the arts and entertainment fields. Prolific writer W.E.B. Griffin lived around here, as did Winston Groom of Forrest Gump fame. Novelist Thomas McGuane used to live a couple of mansions up the road with his wife, a sister to Jimmy Buffett. And just recently I read a lengthy story about Joni Mitchell’s late-‘70s stay at the Grand, and befriending some locals over pitchers of margaritas in the Birdcage Lounge. Joni apparently commemorated the encounter in song on a later album.

We’ve seen world-renowned Alabama artist Nall there more than once, which isn’t unusual considering his artwork can be found throughout the common areas and in guest rooms.

This time, however, we didn’t see anyone famous. But as the valet man putt-putted us around the duck pond on the way to the cookies and coffee, I spied a familiar form moving across the road ahead in a measured gait I’ve known for more than 50 years. I was just about to say the guy looked like my old pal Doug, who I met at Young Junior High School in 1971, when Bettye said, “Hey, there’s Doug.” I sent him a text, and shortly after he and his wife, Karen, joined us in wingback chairs for afternoon tea. We had a nice long visit before parting ways for different restaurants for dinner.

Doug and Karen were first-timers, and he mentioned that they made the trip after years of hearing me rave about the place. I felt an odd responsibility, and silently hoped they were enjoying their stay.

The next morning, we hit the Piggly Wiggly before heading out of town. The Fairhope Pig has several shops within the store, and we piled up a cart at Lartigue’s Fish Market and the International Goat, who we rediscovered after having been his customer in Pensacola. While we were in the store, I noticed Doug had sent me a text. “The ducks are waiting for you,” he wrote. Two pictures of the Grand Hotel ducks followed. For perhaps the first time, I’d not found the time to feed the ducks.

The next day, having returned home, Doug sent another text extolling the virtues of a Paula Deen restaurant they’d been to in nearby Foley. I replied that I hope their stay lived up to my years of hype.

“It did,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to go back!”

That’s what I’m talking about.