The Houston Academy Raiders stymied the Wicksburg Panthers Friday night at Northcutt Field in a convincing 28-0 victory to open the season.
OZARK – The 2022 season and the debut of new head coach Jed Kennedy got off to an inauspicious start on Friday night for Dothan High School ag…
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
Being an all-star player at Northside Methodist Academy and the school’s first basketball college signee in the 1990s came with many challengi…
ASWA Reported Scores
The Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame banquet never disappoints in listening to stories from the inductees – some funny, some sad, all heartwarmin…
A mainstay on the Boll Weevil Circle for decades will soon have a new home.
Class 5A, No. 9 ranked Providence Christian Eagles defeated Class 2A, No. 1 G.W. Long 25-16, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18 in high school volleyball act…
A Dothan man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed another man across the torso with a knife on Wednesday.
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
