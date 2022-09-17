 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absentee voting is underway for Nov. 8 election

MONTGOMERY — The absentee voting period for the Nov. 8 General Election is underway.

The following is a list of important dates as the election nears:

Nov. 1: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.

Nov. 3: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

Nov. 7: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the absentee election manager.

Nov. 8: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the absentee election manager no later than noon.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local absentee election manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until Nov. 8 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

