Adams: A variety of Enterprise and Alabama fun facts

Who’d a thought there’d come the day Enterprise, Alabama, would have a U.S. Senator, Katie Britt; a U.S. Congressman, Barry Moore; a Major League Baseball award-winner, Brendan Donovan; and an NFL star, Marcus Jones?

All at the same time.

As Joe Turner sang, “Honey Hush!”

Hey, we may put up monuments/murals to those four Enterprise luminaries and others who bring more positive attention to the original Peanut Capital of the World.

Boy howdy, if that happens, we’ll be slap run over by sightseers snapping shots of the World-Famous Boll Weevil Monument and our other attractions, like City School.

Travelers in droves long ago discovered Alabama, the 22nd U.S. state, “The Yellowhammer State,” “Heart of Dixie” and “Cotton State,” “Where we dare defend our rights,” eat fried foods and boiled peanuts while singing our state song, “Alabama,” whenever we choose.

Alabama is absolutely broke out in Dollar General stores; something like 15 have sprouted within 12 miles of the House of Adams but that count was last fall, must be more by now.

Atmore, Alabama’s wettest town (29th nationally), with 100 rainy days annually, ain’t far from Robertsdale, home of the first Buc-ee’s built outside of Texas; Athens’ Buc-ee’s recently opened and Auburn’s store ain’t far behind.

More to follow?

Hmmm.

In 1836, Alabama was the first state to declare Christmas a legal holiday.

Reportedly, Alabama’s the eighth-best state for retirees living solely on Social Security and the all-around most affordable state for retirees, even those who enjoy our alleged favorite food, Appalachian-inspired chocolate sauce-covered biscuits, and aren’t allergic to our former state flower, goldenrod.

More than five million of us already dwell in Alabama, which helps explain why I-20 is the second-most dangerous American road.

No, Boll Weevil Circle ain’t No. 1 …yet.

Whoa!

Chocolate biscuits?

Never et ’em.

Hmmm.

Sixty-two mammal species, 92 reptiles, 73 amphibians and 307 native fishes share Alabama with us and world-class hordes of gnats, skeeters and roaches (“La Cucaracha”).

Huntsville is now Alabama’s biggest city with 215,000 mostly-educated brainiacs claiming they build rockets which send astronauts hurtling into space.

Hah!

Birmingham has fallen to second place with 200,700 residents.

Since both these villages are above the gnat line, their residents don’t qualify for full statehood.

Alabama has almost 20 colleges/universities sporting football teams loaded with players who’ve recently become millionaires … before they even got their degrees in human performance/journalism or worked during off-seasons shrimping with Forrest.

Forrest Gump.

Alabama hotels/motels are conserving water by not washing linens daily for guests staying longer than one blissful night.

Everything about Alabama ain’t roses; after all, we regularly put politicians in prison.

And we’ve historically been full- or part-time stopovers for notorious hellions, like Aaron Burr, arrested near McIntosh in 1804, but not by Chambers County native (Sheriff) Pat Garrett, who slew Billy the Kid in 1881.

Outlaw John Wesley Hardin hid out in Escambia County for three years.

Then there were Houston County’s Anglin brothers (who did/didn’t escape from Alcatraz), one-time Mobile resident Patricia Krenwinkel (Charles Manson family member), Walker County’s Jimmy Files (who’s repeatedly confessed to killing John F. Kennedy) and Elizabeth Evans Hall Dale Gibbons Flanagan Jefferies High Brown Routt (aka “The Black Widow”).

Look ’em up and you’ll find names of other downright evil-doers, like Frank, Jesse and Bloody Bob …