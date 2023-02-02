Today’s words weren’t determined by Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil or Atlanta’s General Beauregard Lee, two groundhogs predicting winter weather’s final weeks by spotting their shadows, or not, upon being roused, conveniently, at sun-up Feb. 2, aka Groundhog Day.

The House of Adams, geographically within General Lee’s region, relies upon Fox Fleming, who chased/captured /removed, from R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium during an Enterprise High School football game decades ago, a full-grown boar possum.

Back then, Fox was so thin merely seeing his shadow was miraculous. Nowadays, thickened through the middle, he casts a shadow with the best of ’em.

Fox typically announces his shadowy winter prediction on the Ides of March.

Stay tuned.

Monday night, your scribe found the following post awaiting discovery upon returning home: Veteran TV reporter Erin Andrews (44) podcasted, “Stop ‘doing the deed’ in the powder room!”

Erin and spouse Jarret Stoll must have separate bathrooms with massive exhaust fans.

That headline was almost as astounding as “Enterprise State Community College sweeps pair of games for first time in 2022-23.”

Until Monday, coach Jeremaine Williams’ Weevil Women’s basketball team had only five players available much of January, and they tirelessly worked for every basket they made against teams that pressured them full court and shuffled fresh players throughout games.

Monday, seven ESCC players dressed out and produced an 84-74 win; ’twas beyond fun seeing the team/coach smile.

On Wednesday, the Weevils went back-to-back and had their second sweep of the season at home against LBW.

Elsewhere Monday, Atlanta reportedly signed “former Braves’ fan favorite Adeiny Hechavarria” to a minor league deal, with a Major League Spring Training invite.

Name one Braves’ fan favoring Hech’s return from Japan.

Counting both times he’s signed, Adeiny’s the 23rd reclamation project struggling to hit his weight Atlanta’s inked the past three-plus seasons. His .253 average is about the group’s highest.

“MLB recognizes Atlanta’s starting rotation for its depth.”

Atlanta announcer Chip Carey - he gone - to St. Louis, to teach Cardinals fans whenever a fielder allows a ground ball to pass between his legs, there’s no error charged if “the player doesn’t touch the ball.” Chip said so in 2021.

Former Atlanta pitcher Darren O’Day (40) retired Monday.

There’s more craziness.

“NFL referee offers explanations for ‘rigged’ Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game.”

“Jim Boeheim was condescending jerk to reporter asking a relevant question.”

“Coonrod never fully developed for Phillies.”

“Notre Dame broke ACC football cheat code.”

“NASCAR to penalize ‘Chastain Move.’”

“Aussie golfers encounter deadly snake hiding in hole.”

Greg Norman?

Elsewhere, “22-year-old assistant basketball coach fired after playing as 13-year-old girl during Churchland junior varsity game.”

“Vera Liddell allegedly stole $1.5M in chicken wings from Illinois schools.”

Oh, when asked if Atlanta has any interest in signing former Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose off-field treatment of a scorned woman has possibly ended his massive multi-million-dollar career, Braves manager Brian Snitker explained, “No!”

Hockey’s Bobby Hull, “The Golden Jet,” died last weekend, prompting this headline: “Hull Dies; Good Riddance” about the alleged multiple-wife abuser.

Publicly, Hull was active in Special Olympics programs.

Recently, so were two Nebraskans.

“Volunteering with Special Olympics earns 2 Nebraska high school basketball players a 1-game suspension.”

Nebraska’s athletic governing body dictates, “students may not participate in outside group instruction or competition once the season officially begins."

Rules is rules, fellas.

Coonrod’s first name is Sam.

And $1.5M in chicken drumettes is a muckle …