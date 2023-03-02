Likely nobody else heard singers Al Jolson and Dobie Gray during Enterprise State Community College’s much-needed softball doubleheader sweep of Southern Union Feb. 23.

Uh, that’s not right.

Al “spoke” before the games, while your scribe was conversating with Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department Director Billy Powell about the city’s recreational construction project adjacent to ESCC’s softball/baseball complex.

Nine pieces of heavy equipment the late Charles Henry DeJarnette could drive in his sleep were chomping at their bits to start moving dirt, which they did Feb. 24.

Three soccer fields, one building, two beach volleyball courts, paved parking lots for soccer and ESCC’s softball/baseball fields, plus walking trails connecting with Peavy Park are in the project scheduled for 2024 completion.

Billy’s smile and the gleam in his eyes spoke volumes at the very thought of what the facility will look like and mean to Enterprise, answered your scribe’s question, “What about the new recreation center complex?”

Jolson’s words from “The Jazz Singer,” “Wait a minute, wait a minute, I tell yer, you ain’t heard nothin’ yet!” wouldn’t have answered it better.

The much-desired, multi-purpose recreation facility replacing the venerable M.N. “Jug” Brown Rec Center, built in 90 days for $60,000 (American), which served Enterprise since the late 1950s, is underway. Work at that massive site began several weeks ago.

“Massive” is an apt description to those of us who grew up playing on Enterprise’s lone baseball field, still the only one in town with concrete bleachers.

As Dobie sang in “The In Crowd,” “Other guys imitate us, but the original is still the greatest!”

Baby Boomers played/coached/watched many a game on that field and from 1956 or so, big boys played on Enterprise High School’s nearby baseball/band practice field, instead of dilapidated Peanut Stadium used for football/baseball.

Natives didn’t complain about dirt infields, the only kind we knew.

The ugliest ballyard is more beautiful than any lawn your scribe ever mowed professionally.

The new EHS softball/baseball complex, added to eight tennis courts, a track, two gyms, Wildcat Stadium, plus, to Boomers who had to climb the gym rope at our EHS on Watts, the diabolica obstacle course, are world-class.

Then there’s Donaldson Park’s Lint Warren Field, softball fields and tennis courts, and Griffin Field, plus Johnny Henderson Park and adjacent softball four-plex, soccer fields, playground and paved walking trail are fabulous to behold here.

There’s also the skateboard park, West College Street Park, a small ballfield near the former Coppinville Junior High School (nee Coppinville High School built in 1960), and Peavy Park’s soccer fields.

Other recreational facilities include R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium, ESCC’s track/gym, multifaceted YMCA, two golf courses, a miniature golf course, bowling alley/game center and, ahem, Central Fire Department’s training tower and the new water tower.

Your scribe and Charlie Abernathy marveled at it all while watching ESCC beat Southern Onion, er Union at the refurbished ESCC softball/baseball complex.

Haven’t seen it?

There are aluminum bleachers, seats w/backs and attached press boxes, plus new backstops, concrete walkways and a multipurpose building added beside the almost-new batting cages.

“Charlie, remember when Tim Hulsey got here in 1986, the only thing we had was a baseball field and bathroom?”

“Yep. It’s hard to believe all this.”

“Sure wish we hadn’t grown up so soon …”