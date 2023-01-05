Adams: Dogs and Frogs in CFP title game - Lewis Grizzard would have loved it

Well, as the monkey said when he got his tail cut off, “it won’t be long now.”

Won’t be long until College Football’s National Championship will be decided, capping a season that began last August.

Time flies.

On Dec. 28, a local general store’s complete array of Valentine’s candy was discovered shelved where overweight, elderly sports doodlers can get at it; three days later, the first 2023 pre-season football poll was released … with four bowl games and the National Championship Game yet to play.

Dyed your Easter eggs yet?

Back to sports, a Larry Bird fan, sentenced to 30 years in prison, asked for an extra three years to match the Celtics legend’s uniform No. 33.

Charles Barkley recently said he’s lost $1 million gambling in one day 10-20 times.

Bet it’s more times than that.

Meanwhile, seems none of the 20,000 women the late Wilt Chamberlain claimed in his 1991 book, “A View from Above,” to have been intimate with, have come out from under covers claiming Wilt forced them to do whatever Wilt said they did together.

Remember when Wilt scored 100 … points against the New York Knicks, and one season led the NBA in assists?

Back to college football’s biggest event that doesn’t involve THE Ohio State University.

Or the University of Michigan’s Wolverines for whom, late in their Saturday loss to Texas Christian University, time absolutely seemed to fly.

We’ll be watching the University of Georgia’s Bulldogs and TCU’s Horned Frogs play for all the marbles Monday in another event showing the ignernt South has riz again!

Dogs v. Frogs, a writer’s bonanza.

It’s a pure shame Georgia’s Lewis Grizzard and TCU’s Dan Jenkins won’t be in the pressbox providing their takes on what, for at least the next three days, is THE game of the year/decade/century.

Those guys knew how to entertain readers, Grizzard in such books as “You Can’t Put No Boogie-Woogie on the King of Rock and Roll” and Jenkins’ “You call it sports, but I say it’s a jungle out there.”

An entertaining writer named Mike Swanson, publishing on “Scorebook Live,” spent time uncovering information on where players on all four playoff rosters for this year’s championship played their high school football.

Information Swanny gleaned from UGA, TCU, OSU and UM rosters revealed six Alabama natives, including one from Auburn and another from Phenix City, teams Enterprise High School faced, three Australians, two Germans, a Canadian and seven players from Connecticut involved.

Connecticut?

Note: Enterprise’s Josh McCray, wearing No. 0 for Illinois, played against Mississippi State Monday in Tampa’s ReliaQuest Bowl.

Twenty-three Californians were in the playoffs, as well as 42 Floridians, including 18 from IMG Academy, and 87 of Georgia’s peachiest.

Forty-two Michiganders, including one from Paw Paw, childhood home of the late Charley Maxwell, 57 from Ohio, one Mississippian and seven who can allegedly spell their home state, M-a-s-s-a-c-h-u-s-e-t-t-s.

Ninety-nine Texans were rostered.

Hmmm.

The college transfer portal, if you’re scoring at home, remains open through Jan. 18 for thousands of athletes currently flopping around like headless chickens.

Don’t have an idea how Alabama colleges/universities will fare when all transfers are completely portalled, and ain’t heard a single player mention he was headed from Georgia and/or TCU to Wossamotta U to join Bullwinkle and Rocky …