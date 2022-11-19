Adams: Many reasons to be thankful despite all the 'craziness'

We warbled “The New England Boy’s Song About Thanksgiving Day” at City School (est. 1919) this time every year.

We sang it as “Over the River and Through the Woods” (to grandmother’s house we go), still how it’s sung today … until some Karen gets ahold of it.

Today’s not Thanksgiving but at the rate atrocities are mushrooming in the land of the free and home of brazen evil-doers, Americans may have fewer reasons for giving thanks by Thursday.

Who knew:

- There’d be one fellow fatally shot and another one shot at the National Peanut Festival Parade, and a teen charged with murder following the incident?

- Three University of Virginia football players would be assassinated, two more students shot inside a school bus and a former Cavalier charged in the case?

- There’d be a man shot dead inside Enterprise’s Walmart?

- Four young folks would be stabbed/slashed in a gory “crime of passion” near the University of Idaho?

- For current correctness, writers/speakers declare, “After John gets here from Mississippi alone, they said they’d be at the house for turkey legs Thursday?”

- So many scantily clad, botoxicated women would be selfied, seductively sticking out their tongues on social media or that there’d be more than two sexes available 24/7?

- Unrepentant Pete Rose (81) would plead for National Baseball Hall of Fame membership, despite his lifetime ban from baseball for betting on his team’s games, then lying about it?

- Students would be told Pilgrims and Indigenous people, not Indians, squatted together for Thanksgiving brunch?

- Your scribe would be in his late plenty’s before discovering he’s a cisgender male and learning, sadly, “me, too” isn’t just a polite way of requesting another rasher of pecan pie?

Hmmm.

Life’s enough nowadays to drive patriotic Americans stark-naked crazy.

Wonder what lyrics Linda Maria (Child) would include/exclude in “New England Boy’s Song …” if she composed it today instead of in 1844?

Her unedited poem had 12 stanzas and read “grandfather’s” house, not grandmother’s.

That ditty was puzzling for Enterprise Baby Booming young’uns who’d never ridden through snow in a sleigh pulled by a dapple-gray hoss … or a ’51 Chevy businessman’s coupe.

Remember Norman Rockwell’s 1943 paintings, “The Four Freedoms?”

“Freedom of Speech,” “Freedom of Worship,” “Freedom from Want” and “Freedom from Fear?”

Wonder what Norm would think about his America he left behind on Nov. 8, 1978, or how Dick and Nell Adams would’ve celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary Monday?

Despite all these questions, there are ample reasons to celebrate Thanksgiving in the House of Adams, even for all of us unable to play our Turkey Bowl Football Classic like we continued doing several years after high school.

We even held a parade once.

There are grounds aplenty for thanks-giving Thursday, every day, like relief from never learning the metric system or suffering scurvy, trichinosis, tetanus, and/or terminal cooties.

Thankfully, your scribe has averaged gaining only 2.3 pounds per annum … since 1968 … and hasn’t bought Vitalis ... since ’78.

Somewhat importantly, countless Boomers are thankful there were no cell phones with cameras, no internet and/or no designer weevils posing throughout Enterprise in our youth.

Had there been, we would’ve gotten into felonious fixes and been thrown in with today’s idiotic, shoot-up-the-country, terrorist thugs, singin’ Webb Pierce’s song, “(He’s) In the Jailhouse Now,” Thanksgiving morning …