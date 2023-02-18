The 1958 Jerry Wallace tune “How the Time Flies” may never rival Roy Orbison’s “Crying” or Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” in Baby Boomer memories, but the very thought of years and dates flying by ain’t strange to Boomers, especially sometimes, like on Feb. 19.

In 1807, U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr was arrested for treason in Wakeville (Mississippi Territory), now Alabama, which earned statehood in 1819.

We never would’ve heard the songs mentioned above if Thomas Edison hadn’t invented the gramophone (record player) on this date in 1878.

In 1910, Mary Mallon, aka Typhoid Mary, released from isolation, again terrorized New York City streets/restaurant kitchens, infecting others with the disease school students here were tested for at least through midway of the 20th Century.

In 1914, the first prize was secreted in a Cracker Jacks box, and four-year-old Charlotte May Pierstorff was mailed to her grandparents’ house 73 miles away in Idaho. Since she weighed under 50 pounds, mailing was the cheapest way to get her there safely.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the detention/internment of all Japanese-Americans on the U.S. West Coast, the same day band leader Tommy Dorsey released, “I’ll Take Tallulah,” featuring Frank Sinatra, the Pied Pipers and Jo Stafford.

Was that song about Alabama native movie/theater star Tallulah Bankhead?

Doesn’t matter.

Our Tallulah (1905-68) said, “Too many of our countrymen rejoice in stupidity, look upon ignorance as a badge of honor. They condemn everything they don’t understand.”

Amen.

Tallulah also advised “Fill what is empty, empty what is full and scratch where it itches.”

Watch Tallulah in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Lifeboat,” she’s hilarious.

Possibly the most famous Feb. 19 event happened in 1945, when Joe Rosenthal picturized U.S. Marines raising Old Glory on Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan.

On this critical date in 1963, Russian officials informed U.S. President John F. Kennedy they were removing more than 1,000 troops from Cuba.

Two years later and less critically, a sixth football official, line judge, was added to officiating crews, and in 1965, Cy Young Award-winner Denny McLain was suspended from Major League Baseball for bookmaking.

In 1973, Tony Orlando and Dawn released “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree.”

In 1978, Hueytown’s Bobby Allison, of the Alabama Gang, took the lead with 11 laps to go and held on to win the Daytona 500.

Famous Feb. 19 birthdays include Polish astronomer/mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus (1473); British actress Merle Oberon (1911); jockey Eddie Arcaro (1916); actor Lee Marvin (1924); and both tenor Bobby Rogers and William Robinson of Smokey Robinson and the Miracles (1940).

Hmmm.

Says here, on this date in a year after World War II, with little/no foofaraw, a son, James B., was born to Burney and Pat Reese.

For those who don’t know him, Jim Reese, as superintendent, boldly led Enterprise City Schools through the tumultuous aftermath of the deadly March 1, 2007, tornado that destroyed two schools and claimed nine lives.

He oversaw building the new Enterprise High and Hillcrest Elementary schools.

Jim’s also a fine author, as his books, “This Ain’t No Shoe Store 1 and 2,” prove.

Enterprise school young’uns/teachers/administrators/staff, the City of Progress, the EHS Wildcats and your scribe never had a better friend than Jim Reese.

Happy birthday, Jimbo …