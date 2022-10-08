Adams: Stories on Big Jim Folsom stir good memories

Happy birthday Big Jim!

It shouldn’t surprise anyone to learn your scribe regularly confers with a noted psychiatrist … but privacy laws (doctor/patient confidentiality) prevent public disclosure of treatment/advice he’s received from the House of Adams.

Say what?

Since he published his latest book, “A Lingering Evil: The Unsolved Murder of Buford Lolley,” early this year, Enterprise native Dr. Jeffrey K. Smith, Enterprise High School class of 1978, currently operating as a prominent South Carolina psychiatrist/author, has been writing about another son of Coffee County soil, the late James Elisha “Big Jim” Folsom (Oct. 9, 1908—Nov. 21. 1987).

Currently, your scribe’s enjoying an advanced copy of Smith’s “A Pea River Progeny: Alabama’s Colorful and Controversial Governor James E. “Big Jim” Folsom,” due out, hopefully, before Christmas.

For newcomers, Big Jim was a two-term Alabama governor, serving 1947-51 and 1955-59, but that’s not all there was to the man, as this book explains in interesting detail.

Working at Enterprise Banking Co. during the 1970s presented several opportunities for your scribe to speak with the 6’8” Big Jim, supposedly the first Alabama governor born in the 20th Century, who, while visiting his lifelong chum, Enterprise restaurateur Sid Mathews, came to EBCO and left us all feeling better and enlightened from the experiences.

Nell Adams often recalled one mid-1950s summer day when we ran up on Big Jim, seated on the steps outside what younger generations knew as WKMX and WVVL radio stations, barefooted, drying between his toes with first one sock, then the other.

A lot of us then preferred swabbing between our toes privately … still do.

Got a few Big Jim stories worth telling but those in Jeffrey’s book are more suited for general audiences.

Watch this space for updates on the publication’s arrival.

Regular readers know the fascination held here for history that continuously repeats itself.

As mentioned here previously, polio is staging a comeback in this country, notably in New York, and there’s arguably a proper explanation for it: Some young parents choose to not have their young children vaccinated against the dreaded scourge that terrified the Greatest Generation and older Baby Boomers.

Several HoA friends had polio as children before the Salk vaccine was available and all wish to goodness they’d never heard of it.

Hmmm.

As far as taking the fifth COVID shot, seems like a version of the Code of the West applies in the HoA: Get shot first, then ask questions.

Beyond COVID vaccinations, it feels like everything in America nowadays must be controversial.

Agree or disagree?

Look it up, legalized controversy, ahem, is in the U.S. Constitution in a subset following “Separation of Church and State.”

Speaking of controversy, several years ago, to silence busy-body critics, professional wrestling was demoted from a “sport” to “entertainment” resulting in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. leading the field.

Wonder what those critics think about former WWE champion John Felix Anthony Cena, born April 23, 1977, in West Newberry, Massachusetts, who currently acts in movies and was a rapper earlier in his career?

Cena has been involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 2004 and the folks in that non-profit organization wouldn’t trade him for 1,000 critics.

Thus far, Cena has helped make 650 wishes come true.

He’s the champion!

Nothing fake about that …