Long ago in another galaxy, no, in this space, a study of “Firsts”—like first baseball game/BB gun/date—for your scribe was presented here.

Today, here’s sorta the antithesis of “Firsts.”

It’s the “Nevers,” as in your scribe NEVER:

- Kicked a soccer ball, talked Larry Howell into climbing WIRB’s radio tower, streaked or hit a homer.

- Twisted the night away, drank a whole glass of buttermilk, played cribbage, known which Everly Brother was Phil, learned the metric system/shorthand/Morse Code or American Sign Language.

- Understood child pornographers or knelt during “The National Anthem.”

- Learned why fans demolish their own stadium’s goalposts, known “… Who put the bomp in the bomp bah bomp bah bomp …” or ridden in a Black Mariah to an overnight stay in a calaboose.

- Forgotten the day “they” took Elvis into the U.S. Army or disliked Jimmy Stewart, Mickey Mantle, Jack Elam, Willie Mays, Bette Davis, Walter Matthau, Don Knotts and Satchel Paige.

- Ate live goldfish … or dead ’uns, discovered why we jumped off City Pool’s high dive/smoked a cigarette a second time.

- Known why ever-increasing numbers of dogs, but no cats, attend baseball/softball games, rapped/ridden in Ubers/overnighted in Airbnb’s or forgot Pig Latin.

- Liked cuff links, owned a pocket watch, eaten just one Lay’s potato chip, heard a bad Roy Orbison song or smelled anything better than citrus blossoms and freshly-mown clover.

- Got run over following the skeeter truck up/down streets, seen a baseball team with too much pitching, gotten tired of westerns and World War II movies, Joey Heatherton and majorette boots.

- Understood why 640,000 Americans kilt each other from 1861-65.

- Quit missing Cherry Bombs, “…been to Spain … or Oklahoma” … but did play saxophone for Enterprise High School’s production of “Oklahoma,” seen a hog a’flyin’ or slept in a yurt.

- Liked Robert Wagner since Natalie divorced him, thought “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy,” killed time, sung karaoke in a beer joint, caught too many fish or ate anything that tasted better’n homegrown butterpeas.

- Figured out how: radios work, ships float and planes fly, forgot mumps, made a hole in one, thought Gable could act, wanted to be an astronaut or snake charmer.

- Understood how someone with a .200 batting average plays Major League Baseball, walked across Main Street barefooted in July, known every Oreo flavor or wearied of soul music.

- Thought this country could get into its current mess.

- Eaten anything better than Mother’s squirrel gravy/fried okra/fresh young Spring turnips and Lane cake.

- Bet on a winning horse, enjoyed owning a lawnmower, gotten up dying to go to work, understood why Lisa Marie married MJ or believed athletes/entertainers salaries should be made public.

- Grasped why folks don’t want children learning cursive writing or understood why social media is allowed to run rampant.

- Found more comfortable quilts than those Mama made in the ’50s.

- Believed Ann Margret could act … or needed to (see “Carnal Knowledge”), identified fiends that construct L.A. Times crossword puzzles, served on a jury (called/never chosen), appreciated having to lie for bosses/business owners or piloted any form of aircraft.

Mostly, though, your scribe will NEVER quit missing so many friends/acquaintances currently dying in clusters ...