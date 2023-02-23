During Major League Baseball Spring Training 1964, Enterprise High School’s Wildcat Marching Band, under field direction of Hilda Henderson (Hagins), concurrently attended our first Festival of States in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Loyal readers may recall this EHS Band - featuring a saxophone section led by Larry Howell, backed by Perry Vickers, Rob Conner, Ed “Tiny” Johnson, Larry Fulford, Bart Engram Jr., Burns Whittaker and your scribe - wuz robbed of the festival’s championship.

We rode two EHS Blue Bird buses roundtrip to St. Pete; the alleged winners, Ben Davis High School Giants’ Band from Indianapolis, luxuriated in six double-decker Greyhound Scenic Cruisers.

The 304 Indianians outnumbered us, 5-1, but we performed valiantly, even had the Heart of St. Petersburg Award created honoring our Bob McMillan-directed outfit.

We bunked in the historic Soreno Hotel, where Burns, clarinetist Kris Holzapfel and your scribe, occupied a room next to legendary New York Mets manager Casey Stengel.

One afternoon, we played tunes in scenic Al Lang Field’s stands, while Casey’s Mets battled manager Johnny Keane’s St. Louis Cardinals.

That day, fans were allowed on the field before/after the game for pictures, autographs, etc.

Imagine that nowadays.

We must’ve brought the Cards luck; they ultimately beat New York’s Yankees, 4-3, in that fall’s World Series.

We didn’t help the Mets, who finished last.

The ’64 Mets featured pitchers Galen Cisco, Jay Hook, Northport native Frank “The Yankee Killer” Lary, Tracy Stallard and Carlton Willey.

Position players Casey chose from included infielders Ron Hunt, Ed Kranepool and Roy McMillan; outfielders Joe Christopher and Frank Thomas, who died Jan. 16; and catcher Jesse Gonder.

Your scribe had long idolized Cardinals star Stan Musial, but he’d retired after the ’63 season.

The ’64 Cardinals included hurlers Ernie Broglio, Lew Burdette, Roger Craig, Mike Cuellar, Ray Sadecki, “Little” Bobby Shantz, southpaw Curt Simmons, whose deceptive motion helped him savor 193 career wins, and someone named Bob Gibson.

Cards infielders included Ken Boyer, Bill White, Dick Groat, Joe Morgan and Julian Javier; outfielders Curt Flood, Mike Shannon, Bob Skinner and Carl Warwick; and catchers Bob Uecker and Tim McCarver, who died Feb. 16.

McCarver, born in Memphis, reached the Major Leagues at 17.

That’s as close to a McCarver tribute you’ll read here, since he and National Baseball Hall of Famer Morgan, caused an unsettled dispute between the late Charles Cole and your scribe when we shared an Enterprise State Community College office.

We didn’t argue about the players’ on-field abilities. They were good, as they’d readily explain.

We just didn’t like their overzealous announcing.

Charles thought Morgan was the all-time worst analyst, “Joe always says batters only hit pitchers’ mistakes. He never thinks anyone besides him could hit good pitching.”

Your scribe considered Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer McCarver the all-time, much-too-critical analyst.

And that’s about all there is to it, without discussing McCarver’s record album and his triple-drenching by then-Atlanta’s Deion Sanders.

Two versions exist of the most-famous McCarver-the-catcher story, involving trips to mounds, occupied by Hall of Famers Gibson OR Steve Carlton, McCarver’s Phillies battery mate.

Both versions have the bulldog pitchers stopping McCarver before he ambled all the way to the mound, explaining, “Shut up and get back behind the plate! The only thing you know about Major League pitching is that you can’t hit it …”