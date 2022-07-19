AHSAA All-Star Sports Week: Locals compete in baseball, cross country and golf

PCS’ Mims, Long’s Brady have solid outings for South

Providence Christian’s Harrison Mims and G.W. Long’s Brant Brady had solid outings for the South all-star baseball team in Monday night’s AHSAA North-South All-Star Game at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium.

The two local players, both rising seniors, combined on three hits and both drove in a run for the South, which beat the North 5-0 in the opener of a doubleheader before the teams finished in a 2-2 tie in the second game.

In the first game, Mims, a pitcher and designated hitter, singled home the game’s first run and went 1-for-3, while Brady, a third baseman and designated hitter, had a single in three at-bats. Mims also pitched a scoreless innings, not allowing a hit or walk.

In the game two, Brady, a first baseman in the game, singled home a run and was 1-for-2 and Mims, an outfielder, finished 0-for-2.

Salter, Peacock in cross country race: Providence Christian’s Ellie Salter and Houston Academy’s JC Peacock competed in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Cross Country race Tuesday morning at Montgomery’s Gateway Park.

Salter finished in 12th place in the girls race, finishing with a time of 23:54.64. Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley won the race in 17:59.25.

Peacock finished the boys race in 13th place with a 17:51.05 time. Auburn’s Max Hardin won in a photo finish with South teammate Michael Conwell of St. Paul’s Episcopal with an All-Star Week record 15:45.13 time. Conwell crossed at 15:45.18.

The South boys defeated the North 22-32 and the North girls downed the South 19-38.

Salter and Peacock were the lone Wiregrass runners in the races.

Enterprise’s Bailey competes in golf: Enterprise’s Jackson Bailey competed in the AHSAA North-South Golf competition on Monday at Montgomery’s Arrowhead Golf Club Course.

Bailey and South teammate Jackson Williams of Smiths Station lost to Haleyville’s Jake Temple and Weaver’s Nicklaus Ledbetter 11-7 in match play.

The North girls won 47-25 sweeping three matches and tying one and the North boys won 62.5 – 27.5 with a 5-0 sweep of its five matches.