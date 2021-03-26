Alabama AD Byrne says he is not a candidate for Pac 12 job

TUSCALOOSA -- University of Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News on Friday that he was enjoying being “part of a special time” as the Crimson Tide men’s basketball team progresses through the NCAA Tournament and said in a question-and-answer session that he would not be a candidate for the job of Pac-12 commissioner.

“It’s certainly flattering to be mentioned for such a prestigious position,” Byrne said. “Regina and I grew up in the Pac-12 footprint and have many friends and fond memories out there. However, the University of Alabama has become our home and it is an honor to work here with our incredible student-athletes, coaches, staff, university and fans.

"We have a lot of positive momentum across our department. This is where we hope to finish our career and do all we can to make a positive impact. I will not be a candidate for the Pac-12 commissioner.”

Current Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott announced that he would be stepping down from his position in June, ending a tumultuous 11-year tenure.

The league’s presidents announced that they would launch a nationwide search for Scott’s successor but have otherwise made no public statement.

Byrne came to Alabama from the University of Arizona in January 2017.