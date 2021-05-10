Alabama after Shelby leaves office

Some of you have inquired how Alabama will fare in Washington after Sen. Shelby retires at the end of 2022. The answer is that it will be nothing less than devastating for the Heart of Dixie.

The amount of federal dollars that Shelby has individually brought home is incalculable and irreplaceable. Alabama is going to be in the proverbial boat without a paddle in 20 short months. We will have negligible power in Washington, and for a state that depends on federal dollars, that is not going to be a good position to be in for Alabama.

Whoever wins the 2022 race for Shelby’s seat will have no real power for at least 18 years. The Senate is a venerable institution where power is based on seniority. You have to wait your turn and patiently await the day when you can be a committee chairman or player in the Senate. Even if we elect someone with the acumen, ability, and temperament to be an effective senator, they will be in waiting two decades before they are modestly important.

Tommy Tuberville has only been in the Senate for four months. He is 66 and will be irrelevant in probably one term in the Senate. In short, we are dead in the water in the Senate for this generation. There is hope for future generations of Alabamians if someone under 55 with ability takes Shelby’s seat.