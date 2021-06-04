Alabama baseball prepares to face North Carolina State in NCAA return

Alabama (31-24) will play North Carolina State (30-17) on Friday (1 p.m. CT) at Love Field in Ruston, La., as the Crimson Tide makes its return to the NCAA postseason for the first time since 2014.
A strong SEC Tournament run propelled Alabama into the field. North Carolina State, meanwhile, caught fire late in the season and continues to ride the momentum into the postseason.
The winner will take on either Louisiana Tech or Rider in the winners’ bracket on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the losers meeting in an elimination game on Saturday at 2 p.m. Louisiana Tech and Rider meet Friday night at 6 p.m.
The regional championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. with a second championship game, if necessary, set for Monday afternoon.
Here are three things Alabama must do: Take an early lead
Alabama was 2-0 in the SEC Tournament when scoring first and 0-2 when the opponent scored first.
It will be important for the Crimson Tide to make the most of early chances and get early production from the top of the lineup.
“I’m not great at math but I’d say it’s pretty important,” said coach Brad Bohannon. “There are a lot of statistics in all sports, across all levels, but especially in college baseball where the team that scores first has better than 50 percent chance of winning.”
Lead-off hitter Peyton Wilson is batting .301 with 23 extra-base hits and Zane Denton is batting .310 with 38 RBIs.
Find the gaps
North Carolina State has a fielding percentage of .983 with just 28 errors.
Couple that with a pitching staff that has given up just 164 walks and it becomes even more important to understand the value of a hit and capitalize on opportunities to move runners.
“They don’t give you a lot,” said Bohannon. “You’ve got to go out and earn it.”
Keep arms fresh
Alabama has been competing with a short-handed pitching staff throughout the season. Without two weekend starters, the Crimson Tide must find consistency and efficiency on the mound.
Tyler Ras has been the top Tide starter of late, going six innings in three straight outings, including a career-high 100 pitches against LSU on May 14.
With a week of rest since the SEC Tournament, the bullpen will be at full strength with Chase Lee and Landon Green ready to pitch.