Alabama baseball prepares to face North Carolina State in NCAA return

Alabama (31-24) will play North Carolina State (30-17) on Friday (1 p.m. CT) at Love Field in Ruston, La., as the Crimson Tide makes its return to the NCAA postseason for the first time since 2014.

A strong SEC Tournament run propelled Alabama into the field. North Carolina State, meanwhile, caught fire late in the season and continues to ride the momentum into the postseason.

The winner will take on either Louisiana Tech or Rider in the winners’ bracket on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the losers meeting in an elimination game on Saturday at 2 p.m. Louisiana Tech and Rider meet Friday night at 6 p.m.

The regional championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. with a second championship game, if necessary, set for Monday afternoon.

Here are three things Alabama must do: Take an early lead

Alabama was 2-0 in the SEC Tournament when scoring first and 0-2 when the opponent scored first.

It will be important for the Crimson Tide to make the most of early chances and get early production from the top of the lineup.