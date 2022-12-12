Alabama basketball team ranked No. 4 in the nation

These are interesting days in Tuscaloosa. The swagger is unmistakable within a Crimson Tide men’s basketball program that beat a No. 1 team for the second time in three weeks.

That 71-65 win over Houston was enough to push Alabama to a No. 4 ranking in the AP poll — its highest since the 2006 season. That was news to Nate Oats when he met with reporters after Monday’s practice in preparation for the 8 p.m. CT Tuesday visit from Memphis.

In fact, he needed to rehear the question about this being the first time in Nick Saban’s tenure that his team (currently No. 5) was out-ranked by the basketball program. Oats, in part, brushed that off while noting how often Saban’s squad was No. 1 or 2 in that span. There was some aww-shucks to Oats when saying “we’re just trying to get a little bit better every day,” but there’s some confidence behind this 8-1 record.

Guard Mark Sears, a transfer from Ohio, spoke to that self-assurance. He said he heard all the talk about how strong Houston was defensively and on the boards.

“We were top 5 in the nation too,” Sears said. “We’re right there with y’all and I think we proved that because we beat them in the rebounding war by like eight rebounds.”

He took it a step further.

“I feel like we put the country on notice that we’re just as tough as them,” Sears said Monday.