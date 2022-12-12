 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama basketball team ranked No. 4 in the nation

alabamabasketball PHOTO FOR JUMP IF NEEDED

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly drives past Houston guard Marcus Sasser  and forward Jarace Walker on his way to score during the first half Saturday.

 Kevin M. Cox

These are interesting days in Tuscaloosa. The swagger is unmistakable within a Crimson Tide men’s basketball program that beat a No. 1 team for the second time in three weeks.

That 71-65 win over Houston was enough to push Alabama to a No. 4 ranking in the AP poll — its highest since the 2006 season. That was news to Nate Oats when he met with reporters after Monday’s practice in preparation for the 8 p.m. CT Tuesday visit from Memphis.

In fact, he needed to rehear the question about this being the first time in Nick Saban’s tenure that his team (currently No. 5) was out-ranked by the basketball program. Oats, in part, brushed that off while noting how often Saban’s squad was No. 1 or 2 in that span. There was some aww-shucks to Oats when saying “we’re just trying to get a little bit better every day,” but there’s some confidence behind this 8-1 record.

Guard Mark Sears, a transfer from Ohio, spoke to that self-assurance. He said he heard all the talk about how strong Houston was defensively and on the boards.

“We were top 5 in the nation too,” Sears said. “We’re right there with y’all and I think we proved that because we beat them in the rebounding war by like eight rebounds.”

He took it a step further.

“I feel like we put the country on notice that we’re just as tough as them,” Sears said Monday.

