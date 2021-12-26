Alabama Crimson Tide arrives in Dallas for CFP semifinal

“I think they’re both doing well,” Saban said. “No one is really that bad sick that they can’t function and do things with our players.”

With the players, Saban said they “don’t have any other issues that we know about.”

The full team didn’t travel from Tuscaloosa to Dallas together as some flew in from their hometowns that were further from campus.

Saban said they haven’t had to update the precautionary measures since they brought back much of the 2020 measures in August when the delta variant was sweeping the south. They’ve been masking and social distancing in meetings since then so they haven’t had to ramp things up.

“We’ve encouraged them to use the same practices we used a year ago,” Saban said “whether it’s wearing a mask in meetings or wearing a mask when you’re not in the building, social distancing when we’re in meetings. If there were some new protocols that would help us be safer, we’d definitely implement them but I think we tried to implement all that we know that has worked in the past.”

Both semifinal games took precautions last week to limit the exposures to players when they moved all planned in-person media interviews to a virtual format like the one followed in Saban’s Sunday news conference.