ENTERPRISE-On July 26, members of the Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force along with law enforcement personnel from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, and Houston County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of West Adams Street in Enterprise.

The search warrant was the culmination of a months long investigation that revolved around the distribution of illegal narcotics in the Enterprise area. The search warrant yielded approximately 220 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of marijuana, evidence of a drug manufacturing operation, and multiple firearms.

Marcus Anton Snell, 40, of Enterprise, Alabama was arrested and charged with two counts of distributing illegal narcotics, drug trafficking, conspiracy to distribute illegal narcotics, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of controlled substance.

The Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force consist of law enforcement personnel from Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva Police Department.