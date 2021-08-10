 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama preseason No. 1 in coaches poll, followed by Clemson
0 Comments
top story

Alabama preseason No. 1 in coaches poll, followed by Clemson

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama Practice Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban instructs at fall camp football practice on Monday in Tuscaloosa. 

 Vasha Hunt, AP

Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday

The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five.

No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati.

At No. 17, Indiana is ranked in the preseason coaches' poll for the first time. And Mack Brown's North Carolina team is ranked ninth, its best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997.

The Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 16.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert