Alabama Senate approves sweeping casino, lottery legislation; bill moves to the House

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Tuesday night approved sweeping lottery and casino legislation as lawmakers, reaching a compromise on gambling proposals after years of stalemates.

Senators voted 23-9 for the proposed constitutional amendment that would establish a state lottery as well as allow nine casino sites in the states. The bill now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives. There would be casinos in six counties plus at the three tribal properties belonging to the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. If approved by lawmakers in both chambers, the proposal would then go before voters.

"What we are really okaying is the right for our constituents to come to the voting booth and decide if they like this or not," Republican Sen. Jim McClendon, the sponsor of the bill, said at the beginning of debate.

The bill is similar to a bill that failed by two votes earlier this session, but includes new provisions such as putting the casino licenses up for bid.

Casino and sports betting sites would be located in Jefferson County, Mobile County, Macon County, Greene County, Houston County and either Jackson or DeKalb counties as well at the three sites owned by Poarch Band of Creek Indians.