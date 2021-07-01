ALEA: Juvenile started four-car pileup that killed Florida woman near Hartford

HARTFORD – A report from state Troopers reveals that an Alabama juvenile driving a truck caused a four-car pile-up that killed a Florida woman and sent another to the hospital.

The wreck occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday approximately one mile south of Hartford on Alabama Highway 167.

According to the Troopers report, Barbara Joyce Spears, 70, of Westville, Fla., was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, which was stuck in traffic within a construction zone at the time of the crash. Her Impala was struck from behind by a 2013 GMC Sierra driven by a juvenile, who is not being identified due to his age.

The impact forced Spears’ Impala into the rear end of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard Stephen Cooks, 30, of Elba. The Silverado was then forced into the rear end of 2010 Cadillac Escalade driven by Richard Lee Byers, 55, of Panama City.

As a result, Spears was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was life-flighted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division did not release further information as Troopers continue to investigate.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

