All In Credit Union awards grants to local nonprofits

All In Credit Union (AICU) awarded more than $140,000 in grants to 10 nonprofit organizations as part of its annual holiday tradition through the Helping Hands Foundation.

This is the fourth consecutive year that AICU has donated more than $100,000 in grants to organizations that make a positive impact in their communities.

“In 2018, our board of directors made a commitment to donate $100,000 from our Helping Hands Foundation to enhance the lives of others in a way that exemplifies the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’ This is in addition to the many sponsorships and donations made throughout the year to local schools, sports, and charitable organizations,” AICU Board Chairman Charlie Mingus said.

AICU President/CEO Bobby Michael said, “When developing this project, one of our objectives was to provide funds to organizations whose dreams exceeded their existing capital. Through a rigorous application and interview process, the 10 organizations selected displayed a compelling case to be chosen as one of our grant recipients.”

Organizations chosen to receive a 2021 grant include the following:

• Alabama Florida Council of the Boy Scouts – Dothan