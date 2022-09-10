All In Credit Union Donates $30,000 to Fort Rucker’s Army Emergency Relief Fund

All In Credit Union recently presented a donation of $30,000 to Fort Rucker’s Army Emergency Relief (AER) Fund at the 2022 AER Campaign Closing Ceremony.

Funds were primarily raised from All In Credit Union’s 31st Annual Golf Tournament held at Fort Rucker’s Silver Wings Golf Course. All proceeds from the golf tournament were donated to AER.

AER is the Army’s emergency financial assistance program dedicated to helping active and retired soldiers with unexpected vital needs. Fort Rucker’s AER campaign raised over $100,000 and will provide loans and grants to soldiers, retirees, family members and survivors.

Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union’s President/CEO commented “Because of our long-standing history with the soldiers of Fort Rucker, raising money for this important cause is one of our key fundraising events of the year and why we began this golf tournament dedicated to raising funds more than three decades ago. We are pleased to see such an outpouring of support for AER and to know that All In Credit Union’s annual donation will provide funds during a critical time in a soldier’s life or the life of their family.”

For the second consecutive year, All In Credit Union contributed $30,000 to AER through this annual event. In addition to raising funds for a worthy cause, generous sponsor donations allowed 24 soldiers the opportunity to enjoy a day on the course. For more information or to register for the All In AER Golf Tournament held on May 5, 2023, visit allincu.com/golf.

For more information, visit www.allincu.com.