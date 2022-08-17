As I re-join the news team covering the Wiregrass like kudzu for a second stint, the words to Harry Chapin’s “All my life’s a circle” play in my head.

Here I am again, almost full circle, joining the team of the Enterprise Ledger and The Dothan Eagle — where I first began my journalism career. I am proud — and humbled — to re-join that team.

With more than 40 years’ experience in print and broadcast journalism, working for the Army Flier, Wiregrass Today, Ozark’s WOZK 104.9 radio station, The Southern Star, The Southeast Sun and Daleville Sun-Courier, my commitment to covering our communities has never wavered.

The beauty of hometown newspapers today is the skilled combination of both up-to-the-minute news coverage via social media and the Internet — and a paper product focused on friends and neighbors. Community journalists are inseparable from their communities.

I had the privilege of working for the late “Mr. Howard” Quattlebaum, founder of QST Publications. He is the person — without a doubt — that taught this once-rookie reporter the importance of leading stories with compassion rather than sensation. He exemplified commitment to community. It was a lesson that has served the many he mentored over the decades well.

Great life lessons in compassion and commitment to community journalism have also been learned from Ferrin Cox, the legendary publisher of The Elba Clipper. I am eternally grateful for his mentoring words of wisdom to a rookie reporter wadding through the labyrinth of covering her first election on deadline. I have endeavored to follow his lead.

An “Army Brat” and a former military spouse, I’ve lived in Enterprise more than 40 years. My sons, Jason, Michael and Johnson, attended Enterprise City Schools from kindergarten until graduating in 1994, 1997 and 2001, respectively. All three are proud alumni of Mayor William Cooper’s seventh grade band at Coppinville Junior High School and the EHS Big Blue Marching Band.

Coffee County is home, but I’ve worked in Dale County for many of these years, including the privilege of working with “Newspaper Joe” Adams, the longest-serving editor/publisher of Alabama’s oldest family owned newspaper and with the Daleville Sun Courier telling the stories of Dale County and Fort Rucker.

I look forward to meeting new faces and hugging the necks of old friends. Committed to covering our community. That is my promise to you.