By now, even non-baseball fans may have noted eight Atlanta Braves made the 2023 All-Star Baseball Game scheduled for Tuesday in Seattle.

Three Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr., Orlando Arcia and Sean Murphy, will start the game, while Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, and Austin Riley wait in the dugout after introductions.

Atlanta pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder are also on the squad.

Olson is difficult to figure.

When this week began, Olson had 28 home runs, 103 strikeouts, 50 walks and was hitting .252 after a recent binge.

One hundred three strikeouts can be compared to Titus, Alabama, native Joe Sewell, the Baseball Hall of Famer, who had 114 strikeouts … in his 14 years in the Bigs.

Olson got no House of Adams votes; former Brave Freddie Freeman got ’em.

Hmmm.

Murph is the fifth Braves catcher to make All-Star rosters, joining Del Crandall, Joe Torre, Javy Lopez and Brian McCann.

Sadly, Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta’s other catcher, whose clutch hits come in bunches, didn’t make the select squad, despite receiving five first-round HoA votes per day.

Enterprise native Brendan Donovan (Cardinals) got the same number of HoA votes as the Braves making the All-Star team, as did Atlanta’s center fielder Michael Harris, who didn’t.

Besides Freddie, former Braves Seattle bound are pitchers Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) and Kenley Jansen (Red Sox), shortstop Dansby Swanson (Cubs) and outfielder George Soler (Marlins).

Sorta neat, Swanson, Freeman and their Atlanta replacements, Arcia and Olson, will get to visit during the upcoming festivities.

Hmmm.

Fifty years from now, reckon any of ’23s All-Stars will have their observations collected in books, like “Baseball’s Greatest Quotations,” by Paul Dickson, who gathered quotes from several one-time Braves players/managers?

“Well, it took me 17 years to get 3,000 hits in baseball, and I did it in one afternoon on the golf course,” Hank Aaron.

“Say you were standing with one foot in the oven and one foot in an ice bucket. According to the percentage people, you should be about perfectly comfortable,” Bobby Bragan.

“Trying to sneak a pitch past Hank Aaron is like trying to sneak the sunrise past a rooster,” Joe Adcock.

“When we lose, I can’t sleep at night. When we win, I can’t sleep at night. But when you win you wake up feeling better,” Joe Torre.

“If it weren’t for baseball, I’d be in either the penitentiary or the cemetery. I have the same violent temper my father and older brother had. Both died from injuries from street fights in Baltimore, fights begun by flare-ups of their tempers,” Babe Ruth.

“Give ’em here. I’ll sign anything but veal cutlets. My ball-point pen slips on cutlets,” Casey Stengel.

“Reckon I tried everything on the old apple but salt and pepper and chocolate topping,” Gaylord Perry.

“There is much less drinking now than there was before 1927, because I quit drinking on May 24, 1927,” Rabbit Maranville.

“I’m probably the only guy who worked for Stengel before and after he was a genius,” Warren Spahn.

“Once he threw me a spitter to first base to pick off a runner. The ball sank a foot, and I dropped it …” Orlando Cepeda describing Perry.

“When I played, they didn’t use fancy words like that (emotional distress). They just said I couldn’t hit,” Bob Uecker …